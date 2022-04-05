AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 102,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

