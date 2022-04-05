AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

RUTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The company has a market cap of $746.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

