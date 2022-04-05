AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.06. 527,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

