Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

