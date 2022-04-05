AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. AEye has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $12.25.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
