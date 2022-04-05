Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 2,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,653. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

