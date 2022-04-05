African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Shares Down 0.7%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 68 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on African Gold Acquisition (AGACU)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.