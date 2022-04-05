Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AGGZF traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.04. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

