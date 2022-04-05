Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADC. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.