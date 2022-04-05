Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,018,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 747,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

