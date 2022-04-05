Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AIRG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Airgain alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 124,716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Airgain by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,894. Airgain has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.