Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 16,194,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,406,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 307,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

