Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-2.95 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

