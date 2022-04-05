Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.15.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,944.02% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

