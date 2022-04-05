Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.