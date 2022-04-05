Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,099. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

