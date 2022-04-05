Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.46. 6,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 466,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.