Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Price Down 6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.46. 6,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 466,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
