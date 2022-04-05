AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

AWF opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.63.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 139,967 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.