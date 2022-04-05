AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.38. 34,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 22,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.