Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,509,184 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,509,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,315,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $5,696,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $4,246,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

KD stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.