Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $28.33 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 243,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.