Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $30.54 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.22% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

JLL stock opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.