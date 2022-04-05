Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $33.35 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 257,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

