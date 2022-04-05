Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,788,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gartner by 13,031.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after purchasing an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $300.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.27 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

