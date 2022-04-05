Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 408,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integer by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITGR stock opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

