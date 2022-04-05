Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $29.79 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 648,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,788,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.31% of UGI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

