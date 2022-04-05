Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) fell 20.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

