Alphacat Market Capitalization Tops $276,685.96 (ACAT)

Alphacat (ACAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $276,685.96 and approximately $12,853.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.76 or 0.07489245 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,900.23 or 0.99878598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.