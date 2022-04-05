Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($41.21) target price on Alstom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.86 ($42.70).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO stock traded up €0.46 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.55 ($23.68). 1,154,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($41.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.97.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.