Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $86.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AYX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.21.

NYSE:AYX opened at $74.10 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

