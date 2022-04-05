Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $19.71. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 24,721 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATUSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.