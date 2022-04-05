Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.86

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.86 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 3513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

