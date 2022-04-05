Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
