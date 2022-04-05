Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Mark Gustafson Sells 20,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro (Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.