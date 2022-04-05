Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider David L. Kemmerly Sells 2,500 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.