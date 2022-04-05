AMEPAY (AME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

