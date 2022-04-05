Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Lindgren Sells 999 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AEE opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

