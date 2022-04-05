American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

