American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director David A. Rodriguez Purchases 1,005 Shares

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $840.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

