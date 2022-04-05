American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 140,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,489. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $105.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.09.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Woodmark by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

