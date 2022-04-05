Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 54,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 701,440 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

