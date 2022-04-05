Analysts Anticipate Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

