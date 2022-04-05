Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.70 million and the lowest is $75.58 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $314.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $336.59 million, with estimates ranging from $336.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

