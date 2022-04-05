Analysts Anticipate Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect that Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Canon by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of Canon stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 4,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

