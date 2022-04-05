Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) to post sales of $54.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.43 million to $56.20 million. Insmed posted sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $255.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,484 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Insmed has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

