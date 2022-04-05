Analysts Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 149,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,997. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

