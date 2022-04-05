Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 28,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,777. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

