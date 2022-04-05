Analysts Anticipate TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.91. TC Energy posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TC Energy.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 188.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TC Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

