Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.
UPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.
UPH opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15.
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.
