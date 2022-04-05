Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.40 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $44.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $46.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.53 billion to $55.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,357,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

