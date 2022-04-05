Analysts Expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DMC Global by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

